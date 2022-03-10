The 2 Series Active Tourer is getting a plug-in hybrid setup and we’ve had an early try of it. JACK EVANS explains what he found.

BMW’s new 2 Series Active Tourer is on the way. Initially launched with a series of petrol and diesel engines – as well as mild-hybrid variants – it’s set to be joined later on by a new plug-in hybrid version, bringing a whole lot of performance as well as plenty of electric-only ability.

BMW was keen to stress that the cars we were in were prototype vehicles, but on face value at least they appeared awfully road-ready. The big change here, of course, is that hybrid powertrain, which is one of BMW’s very latest plug-in hybrid setups designed to offer a boatload of efficiency as well as a surprising amount of power for a car like the Active Tourer.

