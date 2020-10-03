Initially available in high-spec Premier Edition trim, the iX3 is the first solely electric X model to come from BMW and will launch in summer next year.

That starting trim will feature a wide variety of standard equipment including 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension and a panoramic sunroof. Buyers will also be able to choose from one of four exterior colours, as well as two types of exterior trim.

Inside, there’s the choice of one of four leather colours, while ambient lighting and electric seats are included as standard too. Wireless phone charging, heated front seats and a range of assistance systems are also brought as part of the iX3’s list of included equipment.

The iX3 has a claimed range of 279 miles (449 kilometres)

A more extensive Premier Edition Pro specification will be available too, bringing additional features such as a head-up display, upgraded Harmon Kardon sound system and automatic high beam assist, among other upgrades. It also benefits from BMW’s IconicSounds Electric system, which was developed with help from famed composer Hans Zimmer. The technology brings a unique sound to the cabin when accelerating and decelerating.

With a rear-mounted electric motor and battery setup, the iX3 produces 282bhp and has a claimed range of up to 279 miles (449 kilometres) between charges. Performance is still brisk, with 0-60mph (0-97km/h) taking 6.5 seconds before it hits a top speed of 112mph (180km/h). With 150kW DC rapid charging capability, a 0-80 per cent charge can take as little as 34 minutes.

The interior of the iX3 features a range of screens.

Practicality remains at the forefront, with 510 litres of seats-up boot space ensuring that there’s enough room for most occasions. This can be extended to 1,560 litres by folding the rear seats flat.

Inside, there’s a 12.3-inch instrument cluster behind the steering wheel which is joined by a 10.25-inch central display which houses the main infotainment offerings. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both included too.