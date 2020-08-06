BMW has revealed a series of new colours and features for its latest F750GS, F850GS and F850GS Adventure models.

One specification, called ‘40 Years of GS Edition’ celebrates the significant milestone and brings additional yellow, black and gold highlights across a variety of the bike’s elements. Areas such as the handguards, seat, tanks and other plastics all gain striking new colours.

As well as this new specification, all three bikes will now benefit from LED indicators and a new USB charging point for devices. In addition, base specification bikes will now benefit from cornering ABS and traction control.

The F850GS will also get an adjustable screen and a TFT dash fitted as standard, while the Dynamic riding mode – which comes as part of the ‘Pro Riding Modes’ package has been tweaked.

Engine braking and dynamic brake control have been fitted, while four riding modes can be selected via controls on the handlebars too.