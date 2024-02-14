BMW is bucking the trend by introducing a new manual gearbox to its Z4 roadster as it aims to maximise the driving fun of this roadster.

Many manufacturers are looking to, or have already stopped, offering manual cars because of limited demand, and the increasing trend for hybrid and electric models, which always use an automatic transmission.

But BMW is now introducing a manual version of its Z4 for the first time in eight years as part of a new option called the ‘Handschalter Pack’, translated from German as ‘manual switch’. It joins the M2, 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe as BMW’s only models available with a manual gearbox.

