One of the biggest advantages to electric vehicles is that the motor is silent, making driving more peaceful.

Along with their punchy performance and low running costs, the quietness makes electric motors particularly appealing to the luxury car segment.

However, one of the problems facing EV manufacturers is the fact that, without an internal combustion engine, there’s nothing to cover any vibrations or rattles in the cabin.

In the luxury car segment, where silence and refinement is key, this is even more important – and now BMW has shared details of the ways in which it is improving refinement for the forthcoming i7.

The German firm says that the level of well-being in a car’s interior is largely down to how many disturbing noises can be removed. There are a variety of potential noise sources and currently the i7 is undergoing acoustic testing to pinpoint them.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com

One of the biggest advantages to electric vehicles is that the motor is silent, making driving more peaceful.

Along with their punchy performance and low running costs, the quietness makes electric motors particularly appealing to the luxury car segment.

However, one of the problems facing EV manufacturers is the fact that, without an internal combustion engine, there’s nothing to cover any vibrations or rattles in the cabin.

In the luxury car segment, where silence and refinement is key, this is even more important – and now BMW has shared details of the ways in which it is improving refinement for the forthcoming i7.

The German firm says that the level of well-being in a car’s interior is largely down to how many disturbing noises can be removed. There are a variety of potential noise sources and currently the i7 is undergoing acoustic testing to pinpoint them.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com