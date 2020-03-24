BMW has announced that the i8, its flagship hybrid sports car, will end production in April, almost six years after it was introduced.

The move comes ahead of the firm welcoming a new era of fully electric vehicles, such as the iX3, i4, and flagship iNext SUV. The BMW Group, which also includes Mini, plans to offer 25 electrified models by 2023, with more than half of those being pure electric.

Together with the i3 city car, the i8 made its debut at the 2013 Frankfurt motor show, where it spearheaded the firm’s electrification strategy. Now, BMW offers electrified version of all of its most important vehicles.

Its futuristic styling hasn’t dated at all, still looking like a concept car with number plates even today. Its rarity helps – just 20,000 have been built, tough BMW says this means it massively outsells the few direct rivals it has.

When the i8 coupe was joined by the i8 Roadster in 2017, BMW updated the powertrain to have a bigger battery and more powerful electric motor. Coupled with the petrol engine, it has a total output of 369bhp and can comfortably go from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in under five seconds.

BMW has hinted in the past that the i8 could return as an ell-electric model at a later date, but there has been no confirmation of whether an EV sports car might join the line-up.