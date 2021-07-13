BMW has expanded its SUV range with new black-themed editions that also bring improved specification.

The German firm’s SUV range is hugely popular with its buyers, with every eighth BMW sold last year being an X5, X6 or X7. These models accounted for about a quarter of a million sales.

To further their appeal, a series of new special editions based around the Frozen Black exterior paint job have been introduced.

On the X5 and X6 this is called Vermilion Edition, and pairs the black paint with red bars within the kidney grille at the front of the car. On the X6, this combination also works with the unique glowing grille option.

