BMW’s famous M performance division hits a big milestone this year – we’re taking a look at some of its most famous models.

BMW’s M division hits 50 this year, marking an incredible milestone for one of the best-known names in the business. Since 1972, it has created some of the most iconic and desired performance cars, consistently delivering vehicles that have gained the attention of motoring enthusiasts the world over.

Here, we’re going to take a quick walk down memory lane at some of BMW M’s finest creations.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com