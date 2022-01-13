For the third time in a row, BMW M GmbH ended the financial year as the global market leader in the performance and high-performance car segment. Indeed, the company posted record sales once again in 2021. A total of 163,542 BMW M cars were delivered to customers worldwide last year, a 13 per cent increase on 2020.

This growth was spread equally between the high-performance sports cars and performance cars made by BMW M GmbH, with both product categories raising their sales figures to a new level. “This success is the perfect start to our anniversary year,” said Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH. “M is in a stronger position than ever as it celebrates its 50th birthday.”

New BMW M3 and new BMW M4 enjoy immediate success

The biggest drivers of growth among the high-performance sports cars were the new BMW M3 and BMW M4 models introduced in spring 2021. Fuelled by a vehicle concept focused squarely on emotionally charged dynamism and unprecedented diversity in the model range, the new BMW M3 Sedan and new BMW M4 Convertible got off to an extremely successful start. The latest model generation is the first to offer customers two output levels topping out at 375 kW/510 hp, the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and a choice of either a six-speed manual gearbox or the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission.

“The response to the new generation of the BMW M3 and BMW M4 has been simply overwhelming,” reported Timo Resch, vice president customer, brand and sales at BMW M GmbH. “We can therefore expect demand for these iconic sports cars to continue on an upward curve in 2022.”

Also making a powerful contribution to the latest rise in high-performance model sales at BMW M GmbH were the BMW X5 M Competition and BMW X6 M Competition.

Alluring and in demand: the BMW M models in the BMW 4 Series range

The dynamic excellence, agility and precision for which M is renowned also enabled the brand’s performance models to delight and excite a wide range of customers over the past year. Credit for the latest boost to sales goes above all to the M models based on the new BMW 4 Series. Particularly popular were the variants of the new BMW 4 Series Coupé, whose line-up consists of the BMW M440i Coupé and BMW M440i xDrive Coupé powered by a 275 kW/374 hp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine, and the BMW M440d xDrive Coupé.

The latest BMW X models within the ranks of M’s Performance cars also proved extremely desirable. Indeed, the BMW X3 M40i powered by a six-cylinder in-line engine with 265 kW/360 hp and the BMW X7 M50i with its 390 kW/530 hp V8 unit both posted an increase in new registrations.

Looking ahead to an anniversary year brimming with highlights.

BMW M GmbH will continue its product offensive in this anniversary year with the addition of new high-performance and performance models. Highlights include the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé and the arrival later in the year of the first BMW M3 Touring and an exclusive special-edition model based on the new BMW M4 Coupé.

In addition, the BMW Group subsidiary – which was founded as BMW Motorsport GmbH in May 1972 and enjoys the status of an independent manufacturer – will also drive the transformation to electric mobility. Following in the tyre tracks of the BMW i4 M50 in the first half of 2022 will be the likewise fully electric BMW iX M60.

The most powerful BMW M model ever made points the way to the future of the brand.

The anniversary year will be crowned by the start of production of the BMW XM. The most powerful BMW M car ever to go into series production is also the brand’s first High-Performance model to employ a plug-in hybrid drive system. Its newly developed M Hybrid technology brings together a V8 engine and a high-performance electric motor to develop maximum output of 550 kW/750 hp and peak torque of 1,000 Nm. The design of the BMW XM majors on presence and extrovert appeal and in so doing sends out a clear statement in the luxury segment.

“Our first standalone model since the legendary BMW M1 represents a complete re-imagining of the high-performance car segment,” said van Meel.

“The BMW XM blends expressive design and progressive interior luxury with an incomparable driving experience that serves up both sublime performance and the ability to glide along in near silence in all-electric mode. In so doing, it provides an inimitable expression of poise and assurance, and at the same time points the way to the future of our brand.”

