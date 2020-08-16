BMW has announced a wide-ranging line-up of M Performance Parts for its updated 5 Series and M5 models.

The accessories have been designed to enhance the character of the models while helping buyers to customise their cars to their own preferences.

Forged alloy wheels help to save weight.

A series of carbon fibre parts kick off the accessories package, adding the lightweight materials to the front splitter, kidney grille and side sills. A rear spoiler crafted from carbon can also be fitted to saloon versions too.

Inside, an M Performance steering wheel incorporates a special lining for better grip, while a red 12 o’clock marker gives a nod to BMW’s motorsport involvement.

The dynamics of the M5 can also be strengthened through the fitment of M Performance sports suspension. Available on M5 Competition models, the coilover suspension allows cars to be lowered by up to 20mm, helping with cornering and lowering body roll. Optional M Performance brakes provide extra stopping performance, while 20-inch forged alloy wheels in a matt finish are exclusive to the M5 models.

The steering wheel features a motorsport-inspired 12 o’clock marker.

The accessories, which were developed with the help of BMW’s M department, will be available to order soon.