BMW has revealed new camouflaged pictures of its new M2 sports car, ahead of its reveal later in the year.

The previous generation M2 went down as one of BMW’s best performance cars to date, and there are high hopes resting on this upcoming model. Shown being through its paces at the Salzburgring track in Austria, the M2 gets a more muscular look than the 2 Series Coupe it’s based on.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com