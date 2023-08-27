The original M2 was an absolute smash hit for BMW. Its success lay in its simplicity; this was a car with a powerful engine up front, drive to the rear wheels and not an awful lot of weight in the middle. It followed a time-honoured performance coupe recipe and, funnily enough, it struck a chord with buyers the world over.

But how do you go about repeating that success? Well, if you’re BMW, you try to finesse the formula without changing it up too much. We’re checking out how this new M2 tackles the road.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.