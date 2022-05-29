BMW has revealed special editions of the M3 and M4 to celebrate 50 years of BMW M.

The two models wear ‘50 Jahre’ badging, which translates to ‘50 years’. The German car maker says the editions mean ‘M enthusiasts around the globe can express both their passion for racing and their awareness of tradition’.

Based on the current generation of M3 and M4, both come with a straight-six-cylinder engine that makes 503bhp, fed to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

There will be a ‘strictly limited’ number of each version, with different global markets getting different configurations and the selection of historic paint colours from BMW M history.

