BMW has shared images of a camouflaged M4 Coupe ahead of the new model’s reveal next month.

Pictured alongside the new GT3 race car, the road going version wears a striking livery designed to hide the car’s lines. However, the controversial large front grille is clear to see, with wide open front intakes also visible in the lower bumper.

Although further details are hard to pick out, it appears the rest of the car is relatively subdued, with only mildly flared arches and a subtle boot spoiler. Look closely at the rear, though, and a chunky diffuser sporting a quad-exit exhaust is visible.

(BMW)

Under the bonnet will be a turbocharged straight-six-cylinder engine that was designed with its application in motorsport in mind, so it’s a high-revving unit. The new M4 will be available in two variants – the standard model will have 473bhp and a six-speed manual transmission, while a Competition version will boast 503bhp with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The teaser car was pictured at the Red Bull Ring in Austria ahead of this weekend’s MotoGP race. Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW’s M division, said: “The BMW M4 Coupe and its motorsport counterpart BMW M4 GT3 are the icons of the BMW M GmbH and prime examples of the technology transfer from motorsport to series production – and back again.

“From the outset, both vehicles were developed parallel to each other, so they both have the same genes.”