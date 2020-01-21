In 2019 as well, BMW Motorrad has sold more motorcycles and scooters than ever before. Compared to the strong previous year, deliveries increased by a further 5.8%. As of December 2019 a total of 175,162 vehicles (previous year: 165,566 units) were delivered to customers.

Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad, said: “2019 was another very successful year for BMW Motorrad in spite of a number of challenges. We achieved a sales record for the ninth time in succession. I would like to thank our customers all over the world most sincerely for the great trust they have placed in us again in 2019.

Schramm continued: “The 2019 sales figures clearly show that our motorcycle growth strategy is taking effect.

This success was achieved due to the market launch of seven new models as well as the powerful BMW Motorrad product portfolio. We will expand our product range with emotional and innovative new products in 2020, too. We have already given a preview of our highly anticipated BMW R 18 in 2019.

We also look back with pride on our success in racing in 2019. First podium finishes in the FIM World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) and the successful entry into the Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) confirm our confidence in the new BMW S 1000 RR."

With 26,292 units sold (+10.4% compared to the previous year), Germany is once again the largest single market for BMW Motorrad and the brand thus confidently defends its position as the most successful motorcycle manufacturer in the German market.

Thanks to the positive developments in the important European markets of France (17,300 units), Italy (15,580 units), Spain (12,607 units) and the Great Britain/Ireland (9,611 units), sales volumes in 2019 grew significantly throughout Europe (7% compared with the previous year).

BMW Motorrad was also able to maintain its strong position in other important sales markets such as the USA and Canada, with a total volume of 15,116 units sold in a difficult market environment.

BMW Motorrad is continuing to expand in China and Brazil, too. With 8,818 motorcycles and scooters sold in China, BMW Motorrad is able to record an impressive 16.6% growth in China.

A similarly positive development can be observed in Brazil. With 10,064 vehicles now sold and growth of 36.7%, the South American market will move into the top 6 BMW Motorrad markets in 2019.

The two BMW R 1200/1250 GS and BMW R 1200/1250 GS Adventure travel enduros set another record in 2019. With a total of over 59,000 units of the two GS models now sold, the public's favourites are continuing their impressive success story seamlessly with the new ShiftCam Boxer engine.

In 2019, the traditionally strong position of the hallmark BMW Motorrad boxer drive, with its new ShiftCam technology, will ensure an increase in volume to now almost 90,000 units, confirming the continuing popularity of this concept and consolidating its leading position in the overall BMW Motorrad range.

The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unbroken popularity in the third year after their launch. With over 20,000 machines sold worldwide, these two agile all-rounders are a permanent fixture in the BMW Motorrad portfolio and will continue to contribute to the overall success in 2019.

The BMW Motorrad mid-range models based on the advanced powerful two-cylinder in-line engine also showed positive sales growth. With almost 29,000 models sold, the mid-range segment was able to underline its strong position in the overall BMW Motorrad range. The BMW F 750 GS and BMW F 850 GS models enjoyed the greatest demand.

BMW Motorrad is entering the next decade with excitement and joy. Timo Resch, BMW Motorrad head of sales and marketing, said: "We already presented three of our brand new models for the coming season at EICMA 2019. In the mid-range segment, we are launching two highly attractive new bikes, the BMW F 900 R and the F 900 XR. And the new edition of the popular BMW S 1000 XR is also eagerly awaited by our customers. We are of course particularly looking forward to our entry into the high-volume cruiser segment in the second half of 2020. The market launch of the BMW R 18 will certainly be one of the highlights in 2020"