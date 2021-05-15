The existing range of optional equipment and the still growing range of Original BMW Motorrad accessories offer many possibilities for customising the R 18 and R 18 Classic. With the introduction of the Option 719 parts, BMW Motorrad is now adding features that enable highest-level bike customisation based on historical roots. After all, the internal code “719” at BMW Motorrad already stood for particularly high-quality and exclusive special equipment, unusual special requests and unique items decades ago. The new Option 719 parts will be available from September 2021.
