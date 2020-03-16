Since its start of production in 2009, the BMW S 1000 RR has been synonymous with the highest level of riding dynamics among superbikes - both on the road and on the race track. Thanks to constant and above all consistent further development, it has been able to defend its leading role in this segment to this day - in its third edition since 2019.

With the M Performance Parts accessories range, BMW Motorrad is now going one step further by offering a carefully matched range of special parts for the new BMW S 1000 RR similar to the offer available for BMW M automobiles. These components have been developed based on the brand’s extensive racing experience - with the aim of further enhancing the driving dynamics of the new S 1000 RR not only for road use, but especially on the race track. Accordingly, the M Performance Parts accessories range includes not only parts for reducing bike weight but also a number of specialised functional parts.

Particularly light and robust carbon fibre parts are available for the body and fairing areas: M Carbon airbox cover, M Carbon chain guard in conjunction with M Carbon rear wheel cover, M Carbon front wheel cover, M Carbon sprocket cover, M Carbon fuel tank cover left/right, M Carbon fairing side panel top left/top right. The new S 1000 RR can also be perfectly ergonomically adapted to the size of the rider thanks to three different seat variants - M sports seat, M seat high, M seat low.

The M Performance Parts range also includes different footrest versions. The standard footrest system of the S 1000 RR can be upgraded with the M rider's footrests left/right and the M passenger footrests left/right. An M rider's footrest system left/right, especially designed for racetrack use, also offers further ergonomic adjustment options.

Extensive racing experience was also applied to the adjustable and folding M handbrake lever. For racetrack use, the M remote adjuster for the front brake also allows the rider to adjust the lever travel while riding from the left-hand end of the handlebars. On the left-hand side of the handlebars the folding M clutch lever is the corresponding counterpart to the handbrake lever. The M handbrake lever protector and the M clutch lever protector are available for both levers. In addition, the standard handlebar version of the S 1000 RR can be replaced with the M fork clamp for stub handlebars left/right for making individual ergonomic adjustments.

Two different M Performance wheel sets optimise acceleration, deceleration, handling as well as suspension and damping response. While the M forged wheel made of high-strength forged aluminium already offers advantages in this respect both at the front and at the rear, the M Carbon front wheel and M Carbon rear wheel made of lightweight carbon fibre almost perfectly exploit every possibility for reducing unsprung and rotational masses. The parts range for the wheels also features the M axle protectors.

M Performance Parts also include further lightweight components such as the M chain tensioner and the M lightweight battery. The new range for the S 1000 RR is rounded off by the mounting stand adapter set and the M cover kit.