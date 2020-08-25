BMW Motorrad has detailed the 2021 model year upgrades for its range of motorbikes.

Available to order from August 2020, the changes vary depending on the model, but include new colours as well as standard and optional equipment revisions.

For the BMW R 1250, the engines are now EU-5 compliant, disengageable ABS has been dropped, and a sports silencer replaces the rear silencer. Both R and RS models get new optional equipment including a new lightweight battery, a Shadow black and silver engine housing cover, and a Shadow II package that adds black and silver mirrors, hand levers and expansion tank covers.

The BMW K 1600 gets a slight tweak to its paint options, while the reversing aid, adaptive turning lights, tyre pressure control and daytime running lights are now included as standard. New optional equipment that adds engine protection bars is available across all variants, while there are changes to the Comfort and Touring package content depending on the version you choose.

The BMW S 1000 sport bikes get extensive revisions to the optional equipment for both the RR and XR models. For the XR, there’s a new titanium sports silencer, luggage rack and expanded Tour package, while the RR is available with a sports silencer, full titanium exhaust system and a Sports package. Optional extras available on both models include a USB charging port and an endurance chain.

Meanwhile, the BMW R 18 gets a new cruise control option, while the F 900 R and XR get LED turn signals and a new driving mode.