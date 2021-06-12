BMW has revealed the more practical Gran Coupe version of its 4 Series.

It makes the model a four-door for easier access to the more spacious rear seats, but retains swoopy, coupe-like styling to distinguish it somewhat from the 3 Series saloon.

The Gran Coupe is based on the regular 4 Series and therefore gets the same design updates, including the controversial front grille. It also means it’s slightly bigger than its predecessor, with the width accentuated by the vertical air intakes on the outer edges of the bumper.

