BMW has released an updated R1250 GS to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the iconic adventure model range.

As well as a striking new anniversary paint scheme, the updates bring several new additions to the firm’s series of go-anywhere motorcycles.

Innovative new adaptive cornering lights are a key new addition, which help to light up the road when going through bends. The headlight reflector is able to swivel by 35 degrees, in fact. The feature sits alongside ‘follow me home’ lighting, which keeps the headlights on for a few minutes after turning the bike off so the rider can see where to go when it’s dark. New multifunction rear indicator lamps have been added too.

A range of rider modes are available on the bike.

Dynamic traction control is fitted as standard too, as well as hill start control and full anti-lock brakes. Comfort levels have been increased as well through the fitment of heated rider and passenger seats, as well as heated grips that offer five different levels of heat adjustment. USB charging sockets have been added for charging devices, while a new 6.5-inch colour TFT display gives access to all of the major settings and readouts.

A striking new ‘40 years of GS’ paintjob is also available, mimicking the paint scheme applied to the classic R100GS. Classic grey and black shades can be specified instead, however.

Like other GS models in the past, the R1250 uses a two-cylinder boxer engine with 134bhp and though BMW has yet to state official figures, it says that it delivers ‘outstanding consumption and emissions values’.