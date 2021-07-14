BMW has pulled the covers off the new 2 Series coupe ahead of its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Although it retains the classic long bonnet coupe shape, the details in its styling give it a strikingly different appearance to its predecessor.

There’s a more muscular appearance and aggressive lines in the front bumper in particular, while the ‘kidney grille’ design is more subtle than the controversial look in the new 4 Series. The back has a more awkward appearance, with the taillights pulled to the outer edges to give the appearance of more width.

