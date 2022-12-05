BMW M is bringing its 50-year anniversary celebrations to a close with a new limited-edition model – the 3.0 CSL.

Limited to just 50 units, the 3.0 CSL harks back to the legendary 3.0 CSL ‘Batmobile’ of the 1970s. The most recent incarnation uses the most powerful straight-six ever used in a BMW road car, with the 3.0-litre engine kicking out 552bhp and 550Nm of torque, driven to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.

It’s underpinned by specially tuned Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers, while carbon ceramic brakes are fitted too. Sitting in front of the brakes are central-locking wheels finished in gold, with 20-inch alloys up front and 21-inch versions at the rear. Specially-developed Michelin tyres bear the number ‘50’ on the sidewalls, too.

The entire exterior design of the 3.0 CSL pays homage to the original. The kidney grille is more upright, for instance, while the recesses in the front apron are like the air intakes of the 1970s version. The BMW Laser Light headlights are yellow, too, linking the 3.0 CSL to other racers from the firm.

