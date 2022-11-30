Think of BMW and which model springs to mind? We’d guess it’d be the image of the famous 3 Series that would come up immediately. Despite the increasing popularity of SUVs and crossovers, the 3 Series remains one of BMW’s big-hitters, with more than 1.1 million examples sold worldwide since 2019 alone.

Recently revamped, the new 3 Series is available with a series of punchy yet efficient engines, with the one we’re testing here – the plug-in hybrid 330e – one of the most appealing to business users. Let’s see what it has to offer.

The 3 Series might’ve been tweaked in its recent update, but it’s still very recognisable as BMW’s core model. It has gained a redesigned nose, while inside it benefits from BMW’s latest infotainment technology and ultra-wide curved screen.

But the fundamentals remain the same. Here, in Touring (estate) guise, it stays focused on practicality, with its 410-litre boot being well-shaped and easy to access. As with nearly all generations of Touring, the latest 3 Series also incorporates a clever ‘pop’ glass hatch at the rear, which means you can access the load area without having to open the entire boot.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com