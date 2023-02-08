BMW has unveiled a lighter, more powerful version of its M3 performance saloon – the CS.

Kitted out with a host of lightweight carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) panels, the M3 CS aims to be sharper and even more engaging to drive than the standard car.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine as you’ll find in the regular M3, but it has had its power raised significantly from 503bhp in the standard car to 542bhp in the CS. Torque sits at 650Nm and, when coupled with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, this results in a 0-60mph time of 3.2 seconds while flat-out the M3 CS will manage 188mph.

