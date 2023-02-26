BMW has unveiled its new X5 and X6 M Competition performance SUVs, using mild-hybrid technology to deliver the best pace possible. Following on from the recently unveiled standard X5 and X6, the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition utilise the same 4.4-litre V8 engine coupled with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.

Combined, you get 616bhp and 750Nm of torque, which equates to a 0-60mph time of 3.7 seconds in both cars. Flat-out, both the X5 and X6 M Competition will manage an electronically-limited 155mph.

