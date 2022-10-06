BMW’s new third-generation arrives with some major enhancements. Ted Welford tries it out in Munich.

SUVs absolutely dominate BMW’s line-up these days, with the numerically numbered ‘X’ models ranging from one to seven taking a vast proportion of this German firm’s sales.

Now BMW is turning its attention to its junior SUV – the X1. First arriving in 2009 as pretty much the first premium compact SUV, it now faces more competition than ever, with every rival marque now offering a model in this segment. even Alfa Romeo. BMW has thrown everything it’s got at this new third-generation car, but does it impress?

There’s very little that’s not new with this latest X1. Starting with the design, which gets a far bolder and more upright stance than its predecessor. It’s grown in size too, meaning it offers more in the way of space inside, while the rest of the cabin has been overhauled with the addition of BMW’s latest in-car technology, known as the Curved Display and running its latest operating system. More on this later.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com