Plug-in hybrids make a great deal of sense for a great deal of people. If you’re doing longer miles and want the safety net of a petrol or diesel engine then they’re a good fit, but likewise if you’re doing shorter trips and can make the most of a small amount of electric range then they can be a sure-fire way to lower fuel bills.

And as a way of making large SUVs a little more efficient, they’re great too. It’s why the plug-in hybrid X5 – badged xDrive45e – could be the pick of the bunch. But what else does it have to offer? We’ve been finding out.

This battery-assisted X5 is now in its second generation, bringing with it greater advances in technology and efficiency. Unlike some of the BMW’s latest creations it’s a more understated affair in terms of design, too, doing without the uber-large kidney grilles that have come to typify some of the firm’s most recent offerings.

But, like all X5 models, it’s also been designed to offer great levels of comfort and versatility as well as that long-distance refinement which has made it such a hit with big-distance drivers over the years.

