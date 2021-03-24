Cars are getting complicated. Particularly in the hot-hatch segment, the power struggle that exists between rivals means that these cars are more tech-focused and, as a result, heavier than before. Often that comes at the expense of outright driver enjoyment.

But BMW has brought out a car to address this. The 128ti is focused on that link between driver and machine while being targeted at a rather well-known name in the business – Volkswagen’s Golf GTI. Let’s see if it can do the job.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com