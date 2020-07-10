In keeping with customer value proposition to continuously improve the bank’s service offering, BNF is now providing accelerated same-day (urgent) outbound non-SEPA payments on EUR, GBP and USD currencies through an extension of its current cut-off time.

The time extension applied on the above-mentioned currencies is now extended from 11am to 2pm. Non-SEPA payments may be effected 24/7 via BNF internet banking or from one of the bank’s 12 retail branches across Malta and Gozo.

When payment transfers are submitted and accepted by the bank before 2pm, same day non-SEPA submissions are guaranteed with reasonable terms and conditions. Same day clearance guarantee comes into force when the relevant documentation is fully presented, no errors encountered and compliance assessments are cleared successfully.

Same-day (urgent) non-SEPA payments which are submitted and accepted by the bank between 2pm and 4.30pm, may also be processed on the same day subject to internal verification by the bank.