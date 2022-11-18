BNF Bank has announced the lucky winners of its credit card campaign in partnership with Visa, the official payment services partner of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, giving its credit card holders an exceptional opportunity to win a trip to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this December.

The winner of the bank’s campaign, Catherine Grech who qualified using her BNF credit card and was selected for the experience of a lifetime through a random draw held last month. Together with a guest, Grech will enjoy an exclusive trip to the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 semi-finals, courtesy of Visa, and experience the thrill of not just one, but two semi-final matches with pre-match hospitality. The package also includes flight tickets, accommodation in a five-star hotel, and airport transfers.

Card holders were also encouraged to participate and increase their chances of winning the grand first prize of the Visa national campaign, which was successfully clinched by another BNF customer, Bernice Marie Vassallo. The final match package consists of a trip for two persons to watch two FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches: the third-place match and the 22nd FIFA World Cup final.

During a celebratory reception held at the Millennium Stand, National Stadium Ta’ Qali, George Debono, Chief Commercial Officer at BNF Bank congratulated both winners stating that: “This campaign is part of BNF Bank’s drive to further enhance its offering to our customers when using BNF contactless cards.” Besides the winners, the event was also attended by members of the bank’s team together with Visa representatives.

Debono added: “As one of our most exciting campaigns comes to an end, we are proud to have built on our existing relationship with Visa, offering BNF customers the chance to experience the greatest football event in the world.”