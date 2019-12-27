Top performing employees at BNF Bank were awarded with prizes at the bank’s annual end-of-year event held at the Westin Dragonara. Every year, the bank lines up a number of awards that recognise the work performance of exceptional team members and the remarkable behaviour that supports the bank’s business while embracing the vision, mission and values of the organisation.

The Employee of the Year Award is the most coveted award of all, this year won by Anthony Farrugia, Head of Unit – Credit Operations.

Nominated by his peers and endorsed by management, Mr Farrugia is a high achiever, while being a role model and inspiration to his team. Working his way up during 12 years of service at the bank, Mr Farrugia is a loyal, hard-working and dedicated employee, a person of integrity with a positive approach and an eager brand ambassador.

BNF Bank also recognises outstanding teams, units and branches which drive the bank’s operations and give an excellent service to both internal and external clients.

Awards presented included those for 10 Years of Dedication and Service, the AIM award for the best ideas in ‘All Ideas Matter’ won by Justin Teuma, as well as Best Performing Corporate Team. The Best Performing Branch for 2019 went to the Naxxar branch, while the Internal Excellence Service Award was bagged by the Credit Operations Unit.

“The BNF Awards are intended to recognise, appreciate and celebrate top employees while incentivising, engaging and motivating the team to maintain the already high benchmarks and standards we have set in customer care and internal service,” said George Debono, chief commercial officer at BNF Bank.

“We are immensely proud of our team, who never disappoints! Year after year, outstanding talent, underpinned by the BNF values, comes to the fore – ultimately, a testimony of our corporate culture and commitment to our customers.”

The well attended event to celebrate a successful year and the achievements of peers was part of a jam-packed year of social, cultural and philanthropic activities.