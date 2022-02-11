BNF Bank recently held its annual awards ceremony, honouring team members who have been integral to the bank’s growth and success in 2021.

Winners were selected based on the evaluation of performance, nominations by peers and endorsement by management.

This year’s ceremony featured the 10 Years of Dedication and Service award, the Internal Service Excellence award and the Best Performing Corporate Banking Team award, among many others.

The AIM award for the best ideas in ‘All Ideas Matter’ was won by Maxine Scerri, whereas Mario Psaila was bestowed with The Drawbridge Award 2021, for his contribution towards risk management.

Our people have done the best they can for our customers

Two of the most-coveted awards, Best Performing Branch of the Year, was won by the St Julian’s branch, while the Employee of the Year Award was bagged by Alison Grech for going above and beyond her responsibilities, offering valuable contributions that exemplified an exceptional commitment to her role.

Another recent addition, the CEO Prize Award, was given to Francelle Delezio and Ann Marie Dalli for their innovative ideas, which aimed to significantly improve the quality of the processes and services offered by BNF Bank.

“We are tremendously proud of, and grateful, to our team for how they have risen to the challenges and new opportunities of this year. Our people have done the best they can for our customers, kept our essential services going and motivated each other to maintain the high standards we have set in customer care,” Michael Collis, CEO and managing director at BNF Bank, said.

“Our award winners are not just great employees, they are great people who care for their colleagues, their customers and their communities. We are proud to recognise the efforts of all our 2021 award winners.”