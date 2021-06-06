BNF Bank customers can watch their hard-earned savings grow without locking funds for years on end and benefit from advantageous interest rates when opening a BNF Term Deposits account. One can opt between a term deposit or a flexi-term deposit account with a guaranteed return of interest on capital.

For traditional savers, the classic term deposit account comes in a variety of terms starting from three months up to five years with very attractive interest rates. The flexi-term deposit account offers clients the flexibility to withdraw funds before maturity if required, on set availability dates, while still receiving interest depending on when the funds are withdrawn. While choosing from a one-year, two-year or a three-year term for the flexi-term deposit, clients can earn interest of 0.75 per cent, 1.0 per cent and 1.20 per cent per annum respectively.

‘’BNF Bank offers its customers a wide variety of deposit accounts to suit particular needs, providing the right balance between earning higher interest rates and the flexibility to access the savings when required,” Melvin Pellicano, head of business development, said.

“Moreover, existing customers can simply open a term or flexi-term deposit at their leisure in very easy steps, through the recently-improved internet banking portal,” he added.

More information is available on the bank’s website www.bnf.bank/term_deposit_account and www.bnf.bank/flexi_term_deposit. Customers can chat with BECS, BNF’s eCustomer Service agent accessible through the website or Facebook Messenger or can send a secure message through internet banking. Terms and conditions apply.