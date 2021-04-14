BNF Bank has distanced itself from a former manager who faces money laundering charges.

Albert Buttigieg has been charged in court together with and ex-footballer Darren Debono’s step-daughter Florinda Sultana, who fronted companies that manage two fish restaurants allegedly involved in laundering money linked to oil smuggling.

Both are facing criminal action in their personal capacity, while Sultana also stands charged as former director of Nesvan Company Ltd and MSI Catering Ltd and Buttigieg as director of Luzzu Catering Ltd, the operators of Porticello and Capo Mulini restaurants, respectively. They are pleading not guilty.

In a statement, BNF said Buttigieg retired from the bank in 2018. He has no ties with the bank and is not associated with the bank’s conduct of business in any manner whatsoever, it said.

BNF said it complies with all laws and regulations applicable to the business of banking and actively co-operates with regulators and law enforcement authorities at all times.