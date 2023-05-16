BNF employees took centre stage at the bank’s first ever, town hall meeting – a forum hosted by management with the aim of directly engaging staff in the bank’s agenda. The town hall, organised in April, brought together the bank’s 200 plus strong employee base from different units, departments, and branches, to discuss issues, share ideas and ask questions in an open and interactive manner.

The bank’s executive officers set the tone for the meeting by announcing new staff benefits. They went on to give a detailed update on the bank’s operational progress and intended investments, its ongoing digital transformation, its projections as well as future plans. They highlighted the bank’s accomplishments, strong balance sheet and positive financial results – ultimately consolidating BNF Bank’s robust systemic position in the market and local economy.

Much importance was given to a dedicated question and answer session, where team members engaged in open conversations, asked questions, put their concerns across and gave their feedback to which management replied in a transparent manner.

“Our first ever town hall was a resounding success, and it won’t be our last,” said David Power, Chief Executive Officer at BNF Bank. “The forum gave everybody the chance to speak and share ideas, put forward suggestions and voice challenges and concerns, while management could clearly articulate the Bank’s strategy, vision, values and goals and explain in detail the manner in which this will be achieved.”

At the end of the meeting, all team members were given a BNF Bank branded pack including tech items and stationery, for a more comfortable and productive work environment.