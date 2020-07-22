BNF Bank has reinforced its commitment to the local community by fostering a culture of empathy and inclusion through its corporate social responsibility programme. In this respect, the bank has created a space for employees to recommend and support initiatives for community action.

With the aim of giving a voice to vulnerable segments of society during the first half of 2020, the bank and its employees supported six voluntary and non-profit organisations in their mission to help vulnerable individuals and families in difficult situations.

The bank started off the year by supporting the Ursuline Sisters, known as ‘Tal-Creche’ by most and popular for their unwavering dedication and commitment to children. BNF Bank also supported the NGO administering Dar Maria Dolores in their aim to aid vulnerable women in emergency situations and help them regain control of their lives.

Thanks to years of ongoing collaborative experience with different NGOs and not for profit entities, BNF Bank recognises that the most difficult societal challenges are those which are immersed in tragedy. This is why BNF employees felt compelled to raise funds for ĊAMYouths, a local NGO that has set out to help the family of late Miriam Pace, a loving wife and mother of two who tragically lost her life as a result of works on a construction site adjacent to her home.

Another initiative close to the heart of the BNF team is the yearly drive to raise awareness for World Autism Month, which this year took on a different form due to COVID-19. Despite the fact that many employees worked remotely during the pandemic, they nevertheless rose to the occasion by ‘Going Blue for Autism’ and in so doing backed up Inspire Foundation in their mission to help people on the autism spectrum.

With a substantial increase in demand from different segments of the community due to the pandemic, BNF and its employees accepted the call for help from the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation and donated a truckload of food to help feed 270 family members. Unfortunately, Foodbank was not the only foundation to experience a drain of funds during the past few challenging months.

Richmond Foundation also took a hit during a time when the foundation’s services were most on demand. By means of ‘The Gift of Therapy’ initiative, BNF Bank was able to fund a number of free mental health therapy sessions to help those who need mental health therapy but could not afford to pay for it.

The bank’s aim is to continue supporting causes which make a difference to the community in which it operates.