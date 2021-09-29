BNF Bank employees ditched their cars and opted for other means of transport for their commute to work, as part of this years’ European Mobility Week. Staff from branches and head office opted for alternative and greener modes of transport, contributing in part to less polluted and congested roads.

The EU Mobility Week is an initiative aimed at promoting sustainable transportation with the use of low-or zero-emission mobility, enhancing people's well-being and contributing to the fight against climate change.

BNF Bank supported the European Mobility Week initiative by raising internal awareness amongst its staff members and the day was topped-up with a refreshing smoothie served in a reusable cup, in collaboration with Dr Juice.

George Debono, Chief Commercial Officer said: “It is through such initiatives that organisations and corporate companies can make a difference in the community in which they operate. At BNF Bank we aim to engage employees in our Corporate Social Responsibility programmes and strongly value their commitment to different causes.”