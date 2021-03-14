BNF Bank has launched an all-new mobile banking app designed to strengthen financial freedom. Aimed at leveraging the bank’s technology and expertise to deliver a comprehensive digital experience, the new app provides convenience and a streamlined user experience.

With fully secured biometric-based authentication, the app offers BNF users peace of mind for their everyday banking activity which allows them to bank digitally, comfortably and, above all, safely from any location and mobile device. The simple and intuitive user interface is designed to offer a multitude of functions. From balance enquiry, bill payments to quick transactions and easy scheduling of fund transfers, customers can also apply for products and services, manage their personal profile and much more.

The app, which is available for free and can be easily downloaded on both Android and iOS devices from Google Play and App Store, follows and complements a successful upgraded user-interface.

George Debono, chief commercial officer at BNF Bank said that “the launch of our new mobile app developed to empower customers with digital solutions, marks the completion of the first phase of BNF’s strategic project, focusing on new and improved electronic touchpoints for our personal and business customers.

“Over the past year we have upgraded our internet banking platform, improved our credit and debit cards proposition, all of which are now available contactless and have 3DSv2 security, improved ATM interface, 24-hour Live Chat Bot (BECS) and deployed the first deposit machines.

“We will continue to develop our digital proposition even further over the next months aimed at exceeding the expectations of our customers while ensuring that the interaction remains of the highest level for individuals and businesses whenever they choose the human touch with our front-line staff.”

More information on the new BNF mobile app is available at www.bnf.bank/bnf_mobilebankingapp. One can chat with the bank’s team through BECS, its digital agent, through the website or Facebook Messenger or by sending a secure message through internet banking. Alternatively, one can contact the customer care team on (+356) 2260 1000.