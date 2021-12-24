BNF Bank has just launched a cash back offering for both new and loyal Classic and Gold credit card customers. The new scheme features rewards every time customers shop both online and in-store.

BNF Contactless Classic Credit Card customers can benefit from a 0.15 per cent cash back on monthly purchases* when using the card, while BNF Contactless Gold Credit Card customers can benefit from a 0.25 per cent cash back of monthly purchases* when using the card.

For customers whose card account has additional cards linked to it, all cards will enjoy the cashback reward scheme benefits, as a direct credit into the credit card statement.

The new Credit Cards Cash Back scheme is an easy way to make the most out of day-to-day credit card spending, with cash back received directly into the customer’s account every month.

Whether dining and drinking at a restaurant or bar, booking a weekend break or shopping at a favourite retailer online or in-store, Classic and Gold Credit Card users can benefit from the scheme regardless of the amount spent.

This financial incentive forms part of BNF Bank’s commitment to deliver a quality service to its clients by offering a credit card that maxi­mises customer rewards based on their unique and changing spending patterns.

The new benefit is available to all new and existing BNF Bank Classic and Gold credit cardholders, who can find more information at www.bnf.bank.

If applying for a new credit card, one can contact BNF through its chatbot system (BECS), via the BNF website or send a secure message through internet banking.

Alternatively, one may contact the BNF customer care team on 2260 1000.

* Terms and conditions apply. Loans and credit cards are subject to the bank’s lending criteria.