BNF Bank recently organised its second ‘Town Hall’ meeting, an event aimed at promoting teambuilding among its staff and keeping internal communication channels firmly open. This followed the success of its first Town Hall meeting held in the second quarter of the year.

During the second Town Hall, the bank shared an operational update with all its staff, and further strengthen its already purpose-driven and empowered organisation by keeping all its employees up-to-date with ongoing or planned projects.

The bank’s executive committee also reported on results, put forward its plans for the months ahead regarding its digital transformation and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) journey, as well as initiatives aimed at promoting a positive organisational culture.

BNF Bank CEO David Power commented that “these meetings give management the opportunity to take on direct and challenging questions and open a space for dialogue, feedback, ideas and exchange. Employees are in this way empowered to make faster and better decisions in line with the bank’s values and priorities.” He added that “the culture we build has a tangible impact on our business, our customers, and the community we serve. This investment in a skilled and diverse workforce, coupled with our hefty investment in technology, will shape the future of banking in Malta.”

BNF’s second Town Hall meeting also served as a platform to launch the organisation’s Pink October and Movember campaign among staff, aimed at promoting fitness and healthy living. A fitness token was distributed among all the BNF staff to encourage them to take the first step towards keeping fit.

Donations through the staff-led ‘Your Cause’ initiative are being collected throughout October and November to support the services offered by Karl Vella Foundation. As part of this drive, male and female employees in the highest risk age brackets are being offered free mammogram and prostate screening to encourage testing. Staff will also be able to participate in a nutrition and healthy eating seminar.