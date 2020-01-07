BNF Bank is offering its current and new customers attractive discounts and extra value on its core products, that is home loans, personal loans and credit cards, until February 29.

Customers can find home lending fit for their individual needs through the BNF home loan solutions, whether they are buying their first property, changing their primary residence or purchasing their second.

The bank is offering further offers on its Home Loan apart from the current offer of a two-year or four-year fixed rate. It is also throwing in a 100 per cent discount on processing fees on its home loan, buy-to-let loan and home value loan, for good measure.

The BNF Personal Loan allows customers to fulfil their personal financial requirements such as buying a car, a boat or furniture for the home and garden. It can even be used for wedding planning, travel or investing in energy-saving products.

The BNF offer on personal loans, running for the first two months of the year, includes a reduction on the existing personal loan interest rate with an additional 100 per cent discount on processing fees.

The offers are on our core products

Credit cards are a staple tool in everybody’s wallet. They offer the flexibility of having extra cash that can be withdrawn anywhere in the world and paid off when convenient, making shopping online a breeze.

What’s more, BNF is waiving its annual fee for the first year on both classic and gold credit cards.

“We are starting off the year with great offers aiming to make our already attractive financial solutions even more advantageous,” said Reuben Bezzina, head of the Retail Banking Unit at BNF Bank.

“The offers are on our core products – those that make a difference in the daily lives of both our loyal customers and our prospective clients.”

For all information on The BNF Bank Great Sale, call Customer Care on +356 2260 1000, e-mail customercare@bnf.bank, visit any BNF branch or www.bnf.bank/great-sale.

Terms and conditions apply. BNF Bank plc is a credit institution licensed by the MFSA to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act 1994. Registered in Malta C41030 − 203, Level 2, Rue D’Argens, Gżira, GŻR 1368, Malta.