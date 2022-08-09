BNF Bank has celebrated its first listing on the Malta Stock Exchange with the traditional ringing of the bell ceremony.

The bank’s recent bond issue was a success, allocating its €5,000,000 over-allotment option in full and closing the issue at €20,000,000 one week in advance of its closing date.

The listing will enable the bank’s continued growth plans.

Chief executive officer and managing director Michael Collis expressed his satisfaction at the successful closing of the bond issue.

“We are very pleased with the market’s response and the strong show of confidence by local investors. We thank our appointed sponsor & manager, Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors, Legal Counsel, Ganado Advocates, and the Malta Stock Exchange as the registrar for their support in this issue. A special thanks goes to the dedicated team at BNF Bank who worked hard on this issue and all our staff for their continued passion and dedication in their daily work,” Collis said.