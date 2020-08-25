The BNF Students Package is the ideal choice for students who are seeking a more flexible approach to banking while enjoying offers on a wide range of financial services. Study years can be challenging for student lifestyles, so the bank is making sure banking with BNF Bank is as rewarding as possible. Besides offering a €50 bonus upon direct credit of stipend, the renewed BNF Students Package is packed with benefits and features to give students the options they need to manage their funds efficiently.

Key benefits of the Students Package include a free Visa contactless debit card, free internet banking and processing fee discounts on standard BNF products. Students aged 18 years upwards can also apply for a contactless credit card which comes complete with free travel and purchase protection insurance.

BNF Bank prides itself in getting to know its customers. This gives the bank the advantage of offering the desired products to students during a critical phase in their academic life. The personal loan offered specifically to students benefiting from the bank’s package is intended to give that extra financial boost when required. Students can avail themselves of a personal loan, with a pay-interest-only moratorium throughout the duration of their particular course of studies and an additional year, for a maximum of six years. The personal loan features, terms and conditions vary according to the students’ age group.

The BNF Students Package also offers the ideal entrepreneurial solution for graduates who want to transform their ideas into business ventures. BNF Bank helps graduates get their projects off the ground through a tailor-made micro business account which is offered at reduced fees.

Students are encouraged to register their interest at www.bnf.bank/students-package or call the customer care team on 2260 1000.