BNF Bank held a virtual ceremony to award employees, based on the evaluation of performance, nominations by peers and endorsement by management.

The ceremony concluded yet another year of achievements despite all the challenges of 2020 and transmitted some of the good cheer and positive vibe that transpires during the BNF annual gathering year after year.

“BNF is committed to provide an exciting, ethical and safe working environment that enables its people to achieve their true potential and contribute to their holistic growth – both on a professional and personal level. During the year, we took concerted efforts to encourage a culture of excellence towards customer service, compliance towards highest standards and innovation at the workplace across various levels,” Michael Collis, CEO and managing director at BNF Bank, said.

“We recognise, reward and take pride in our exemplary employees who set new benchmarks and relentlessly strive to provide exceptional customer service, demonstrate integrity and commitment, and win as a team”.

Awards presented featured the ‘10 Years of Dedication and Service’, the AIM award for the best ideas in 'All Ideas Matter' won by Justin Teuma, and the best performing corporate team. A much-anticipated award was the ‘Best Performing Branch of the Year’ award, awarded to the Mosta branch.

The Internal Excellence Ser­vice Award was bagged by the Human Resources Management and Development Unit.

The new Drawbridge Award was bestowed to Christian Anthony Haber, who was nominated by his peers for being forthcoming towards risk management and contributed towards the bank being aligned with regulatory obligations.

Another new recognition, the CEO Prize Award, launched to reward innovative ideas with an aim for staff to suggest ways of how they can improve a process, new product or new business which provides signifi­cant benefit to the bank, was awarded to Emanuel Gové and the team at Qormi branch.

Tiziana Bugeja, head of unit, Risk Control & Oversight, clinched the ‘Employee of the Year’ award for distinguishing herself with her contributions, dedication and commitment while being an outstanding role model for her fellow colleagues.