BNF Bank once again joined thought leaders and influential industry experts on Malta’s economy at EY’s Malta Future Realised Conference 2023, participating as a key stakeholder in the discussion about the country’s future.

The conference analysed the issues, concerns and challenges faced by businesses, offering a wide discussion on possible solutions and alternative directions that can positively shape the future of business in Malta.

David Power, chief executive officer of BNF Bank, expressed his views during a breakout panel titled ‘Unlocking long-term value through effective transformation’, highlighting the bank’s leadership commitment to its digital transformation, through advocacy, clear communication, training and empowerment of staff.

“We have defined clear and measurable goals and objectives for the transformation, that are regularly assessed,” he said.

“Most importantly, we celebrate our achievements and discuss improvements as a team.”

Effective communication is essential in the shift to agile frameworks

When discussing the agile mindset, Power emphasised that culture change is one of the biggest challenges faced by the bank when shifting to a structure that embraces flexibility, adaptability and rapid change.

“Effective communication is essential in the shift to agile frameworks,” he said.

“While training is key, the positive impact from key employees is imperative in extending the acceptance of change.”

Through a branded stand, the BNF team could network, showcase and engage with participants while strengthening the bank's “already solid relationship” with local entrepreneurs.