BNF Bank has once again participated in the European Mobility Week, a broad initiative aimed at promoting sustainable transport. This year’s campaign raised awareness about ways in which active mobility can benefit our health, environment, and bank balances.

BNF employees embraced this initiative by changing their daily commute and opted for different means of transport. Teams from branches shared a ride with their colleagues and carpooled to and from work, while others opted for public transport and took the opportunity to sit back and enjoy the journey. Those who live in closer proximity to the office, walked and snapped pictures along the way, while employees from the south of the island got on the ferry and on a traditional luzzu to get to Valletta and reach BNF’s head office.

Cristian Darmanin, BNF Bank analyst within the Information Systems Department said: “The trick to a stress-free commute is to plan ahead and choose less busy routes. Since I’m from the south, I walked to the terminal in Cospicua to get on the ferry and cruised it to Valletta without a hitch in calm waters. Then I walked the streets of Valletta to get to the bus terminus and arrived at BNF Gżira head office in less than 20 minutes.”

Karl Dingli, head, corporate services department said that: “It is with such measures that organisations and corporate companies can make a difference in the community in which they operate. At BNF Bank we aim to engage employees in our Corporate Social Responsibility programme and strongly value their commitment in such bank-wide initiatives.”

BNF Bank supported the European Mobility Week initiative by raising awareness in bank branches around Malta and Gozo in addition to other bank channels.