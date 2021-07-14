With philanthropy, health and well-being forming a strong part of its social responsibility efforts, BNF Bank is committed to being of service to the community’s social progress and pledges its support by funding local, non-profit organisations that make a difference in people’s lives.

Hospice Malta, a specialist palliative care provider, is one of the beneficiaries of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The non-profit organisation provides free-of-charge patient-centred palliative care, in conjunction with emotional and psychosocial support to patients and their families.

As part of the bank’s monthly #Yourcause initiatives, staff at BNF Bank managed to raise a substantial sum together with an additional donation presented during the local Hospice telethon held earlier on this year.

This donation was provided towards St Michael Hospice funding, a new journey em­bark­ed by Hospice Malta for the first hospice complex for palliative care services in Santa Venera. Part of the services will in­clude a day therapy unit, in-patient rooms for short-term stays, outdoor garden areas as well as an education department.

During the formal presentation to Hospice Malta, George Debono, BNF Bank’s chief commercial officer, recognised the efforts made throughout the year by Hospice Malta in providing the care and assistance to sufferers and immediate relatives.

“We are very pleased to support Hospice Malta in their mission to provide and promote the highest standard of palliative care for patients together with proper support to their families,” Debono said.

“Driven by the highest principles of social responsibility, BNF Bank will continue to be very active in this type of initiatives as we thrive to leave a lasting positive impact in our community.”

Visit https://hospicemalta.org/ for more information.