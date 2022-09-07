BNF Bank has donated a selection of books to Malta Libraries as part of its strategy to give back to the community where it operates.

The Naxxar, Rabat, Paola and Qormi branches, represented by the respective branch managers Marco Zammit, Carmen Borg, Samuel Cassar and Desiree Pace, were directly involved in the initiative.

A number of publications were donated to the libraries in these localities with the objective to promote reading and literacy among the younger generation in both Maltese and English, while giving due attention to inclusivity and urging the public to visit local libraries more frequently.

Apart from the traditional print, the donated collection included level readers, publications in braille and dyslexic-friendly and large print texts.

We firmly believe in the power of early reading and the cognitive learning that happens when children immerse themselves in stories, characters and language

The BNF Bank branch managers involved in the initiative said: “While acknowledging that child development happens through various contexts, we firmly believe in the power of early reading and the cognitive learning that happens when children immerse themselves in stories, characters and language, allowing them to challenge themselves and tap into their full potential through the pages of a book.”

Malta Libraries is responsible for the national and public libraries across various towns and villages.

Malta Libraries CEO and national librarian Cheryl Falzon thanked BNF Bank for its generous donation, as well as each of the BNF branch managers who presented the books to the libraries.