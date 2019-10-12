Aurora Opera House in Gozo, is today staging Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème, an all-time favourite and one of the world’s most popular operas.

The production has the support of BNF Bank.

The four-act opera has its stage directed by Vivien Hewitt and music directed by Colin Attard, while costumes are prepared by the Aurora team of volunteer seamstresses, with designs by Luke Azzopardi.

World-class soprano Nino Machaidze will be headlining. The production also boasts an international cast of repute, with Ivan Defabiani as Rodolfo, Krum Galabov as Marcello, Enrico Marabelli as Schaunard and Mariano Buccino will be Colline. Maria Novella Malfatti will star as Musetta.

“La Bohème has returned to the Aurora after 11 years,” said Aurora president Michael Caruana.

“We are very excited and cannot wait to see this exhilarating and captivating opera come to life. As usual we have an incredible cast who, undoubtedly, will turn this much-loved opera into an exceptional experience. Once again, BNF Bank is lending financial aid,” Caruana added.

Antonella Curmi, BNF manager of the Victoria branch said: “The bank has at heart cultural activities in Gozo. Its presence is not just felt through its branch in Victoria, but via the support it extends to initiatives here and we are delighted to be able to reach out to our community by supporting this production.

“Gozo has become a staple for audiences who wish to experience the magical world of opera. We understand these productions are costly and we are only too happy to pitch in to make them happen.”

La Bohème is part of the Gozo Cultural Support Programme, supported by the Ministry for Gozo and the Arts Council Malta. Tickets are available from www.teatruaurora.com or by calling 7904 5779.