In its commitment to support local community initiatives, BNF Bank has stepped in to support Ronald McDonald House Charities Malta’s newly-opened Learning Centre in Qawra.

RMHC Malta is a non-profit organisation set up with the aim of creating, funding and supporting programmes that directly improve the health and well-being of children. In June it opened a Learning Centre in Qawra to support children and their families facing challenges, learning difficulties or poverty. Working together with partners, the RMHC Learning Centre seeks to safeguard the well-being of vulnerable children or those in need of educational sustenance within a safe and therapeutic environment. RMHC Malta has also partnered with the Autism Parents Association and with ADHD Malta to deliver a range of programmes.

Chief commercial officer at BNF Bank George Debono said: “BNF Bank holds a moral obligation towards the social progress of the community and embraces ethical considerations, that meet the expectations of our team, our clients and the public, to make a difference to people’s lives. We are impressed by RMHC Malta’s commitment to contribute towards sections of society that are lacking in education, opportunity and inclusion.’’

“Globally, RMHC promises to Keep Families Close,’’ said Martin Xuereb, chairperson of RMHC Malta. “We deliver on this promise in Malta by ensuring that support provided to children also benefits their families and guardians by extension.

“This is why the centre’s facilities and resources are made available to other voluntary organisations, even the smallest, so that they can provide their own services in the area. Once again, we would like to thank BNF Bank for supporting RMHC Malta for the second year running.’’